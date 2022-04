Special to the Bulletin

Keep Brownwood Beautiful announced its April calendar

V - volunteer opportunity

A - activities

A - 21st (Thu 8:30am-4:30pm) - Recycle Day @ 3M

By the clubhouse at 3M

A/V - 22nd (Fri 9am-?) Planting Day w/ Kohler (Earth Day)

The flower beds at Leach & Main and MLK Plaza

V - 23rd (Sat 9am-10am) PopUp CleanUp

Tree area in front of Walmart near Cato

V - 30th (Sat 9am-?) Helping Library with mulch