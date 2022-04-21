Three recognized at HPU’s annual Yellow Rose Scholarship luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club recently honored Bertha Mieth of Glen Rose, Olivia Catlett of Alleyton and Jessica Phariss of Brownwood at this year’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon. Mieth was this year’s recipient of the prestigious Yellow Rose Award, while students Catlett and Phariss each received the Yellow Rose Scholarship. This is the first year that two students have received the Yellow Rose Scholarship.

“It was a blessing to be able to celebrate these three deserving women,” said Melinda Hines, HPU first lady and president of the Women’s Club. “Plus, it always such a joy to gather with so many wonderful women who love the Lord and Howard Payne. We appreciate the incredible support of so many in the HPU Family and our community we are able to host this event and provide these scholarships. I’m beyond grateful.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Kari Dingler, who shared about her experience as an advocate for children and women nationwide and abroad. She and her husband, HPU alumnus Marc Dingler, have been married for 37 years and have three children.

The luncheon was held thanks to the support of numerous sponsors. This year’s Diamond level sponsor was Ann Jones Real Estate. Gold level sponsors were Bangs Flower and Gift Shop; Class of 1973; Mrs. Wendy Grooms; Mr. Neal and Mrs. Sharon Mitchell Guthrie; Mr. Bart and Mrs. Debra Johnson; Dr. Ben and Mrs. Ashley Martin; Mr. Woody and Mrs. Miki Martin; Mr. Ben and Mrs. Bertha Mieth; Mr. Marlon and Mrs. Sherry Prichard; and Texas Goldstar Real Estate. Blue level sponsors were Mrs. Bobbette Bell; Mrs. Laura Benoit and Dr. Shannon Sims; Mrs. Betty Broome and Dr. Julie Welker; Chick-fil-A Brownwood; Citizens National Bank; Mrs. Kaye Cummings; Dr. Cory and Mrs. Melinda Hines; HPU Finance and Business Office; Mrs. J’Net Pattillo; Mr. Robert and Mrs. Sally Porter; Robnett Integra Insurance Services and Mrs. Cindy Robnett; Mr. Gary and Mrs. Linda Sims; Mrs. Leesa Stephens; TexasBank; and Willie’s T’s and the HPU Stinger Store.

Those interested in being a part of the HPU Women’s Club can visit hputx.edu/womensclub.