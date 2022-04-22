TJ Maxx, Boot Barn stores planned for Commerce Square

Special to the Bulletin

The City of Brownwood announced two upcoming shopping additions for Commerce Square.

A TJ Maxx department store is expected to open in early 2023. The Brownwood Municipal Development District entered into an economic development incentive agreement with Commerce Station LP to assist with the costs for remodeling in the former Beall’s location.

Approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space is expected to be remodeled in anticipation of the TJ Maxx store opening. The new store will offer affordable apparel and household items.

Boot Barn is also expected to open in Commerce Square in 2023. Boot Barn offers boots, jeans, hats, shirts, outerwear, protective work wear, flame-resistant apparel, belts, and accessories for western and work customers. For more than 30 years, Boot Barn has focused on providing superior service and the largest selection of quality brands.

Mayor Stephen Haynes said Commerce Square owner Phillips Edison and Company had given him permission to announce the stores are coming.

"I don't know the exact dates but there will be two new businesses coming to Commerce Square. One is Boot Barn and the other is TJ Maxx," Haynes said.

“We are very happy to add these shopping opportunities to our community. Clothing and footwear have been frequent requests from our residents, and it’s very exciting to be able to help bring TJ Maxx and Boot Barn to Brownwood.”

Located at the intersection of West Commerce Street and Belle Plain in Brownwood, Commerce Square is a 163,474 square foot retail center featuring a variety of shopping opportunities with Aldi, Burkes Outlet, Brownwood Nutrition, Sherman Williams, Buffalo Wild Wings, Harbor Freight and more. Commerce Square provides a huge impact to the local economy and community.