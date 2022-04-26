Brownwood police lieutenant recognized for graduating from FBI National Academy

Brownwood police Lt. James Kidd was recognized Tuesday at the Brownwood City Council meeting for graduating from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Police Chief Ed Kading, standing next to Kidd at a podium, told council members Kidd completed the coursework and physical tests and graduated from the academy on March 17. Selection to the academy is a highly competitive process and fewer than 1 percent of law enforcement officers are able to attend, council members were told.

The FBI National Academy is located on 547 acres within a Marine Corps base. The 10-week academy is "a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities," the academy's website states.

The academy provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science, the website states.

Kidd, 51, was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia and graduated from Brownwood High School. He supervises patrol operations in the Brownwood Police Department. Kidd began his police officer career in Midland and has spent 20 of his 25 years in law enforcement with the Brownwood department. He has a master's degree in law enforcement leadership from the University of San Diego and has taught human trafficking classes at Howard Payne University.

“Being an alumnus of the FBI Academy myself, I know exactly what he went through," Kading told council members "It’s an amazing experience. I’m extremely proud of Lt. Kidd."

Addressing KIdd, Kading said, "I know the work it took it took to get in there and you have my entire support, the city of Brownwood’s support. I’ m very proud of you.”

Kidd completed graduate-level courses in:

• Leading at-risk employees

• Psychology of leadership

• Organizational leadership

• Behavioral analysis for decision support

The academy included physical fitness challenges three days a week. Some of the challenges included running a six-mile course in the snow, often called the Yellow Brick Road, and a workout "with Marine Corps drill instructors yelling at you — I mean, inspiring you," Kidd said.

Kidd, whose roommates included executives from Florida, Indiana and Pakistan, said the academy is "like a boot camp for detectives."

Kidd said he was able to "network and share experiences with many other law enforcement executives from across the nation and all over the world including Tokyo, Argentina, Egypt, Thailand, Poland and Ukraine."

The class hosted special events including International Night and Texas Night, Kidd said.

"I am honored to represent Brownwood and the time spent during the academy was both challenging and rewarding," Kidd said. "I appreciate Chief Kading and the City of Brownwood for the opportunity to be selected. I am also thankful for my family, friends, co-workers and community that supported me, which allowed me to attend and graduate from the FBI National Academy."