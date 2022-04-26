Brownwood police make arrests in price swapping, assault

Brownwood police released details of weekend arrests in two unrelated incidents.

Police said via email:

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a suspicious call. This call would lead to the arrest of several subjects for ‘price swapping.'

When officers arrived at the location, they met with several Walmart employees who said a group of males in the store who were seen taking inexpensive price tags from food items, and placing them over more expensive food items. By doing this, the males were purchasing items at a fraction of their actual cost.

Walmart employees initially identified a subject at a self-checkout stand. This male was observed scanning items of food then paying for the items and exiting the store. As this customer passed the doorway, he was detained and identified as 45-year-old Alexander Lahera Gonzalez of Houston. Gonzalez was escorted to the loss prevention office where the swapped price tags were confirmed.

The other suspects were located still inside the store and brought to the office where swapped price tags were also observed in their carts. Those subjects were identified as 42-year-old Yurisbel Cruz of Opalok, Florida and 45-year-year-old Alexander Alvarez of Houston.

At the conclusion of the investigation all subjects were arrested for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing. Gonzalez was also charged with theft of property, less than $100.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Hendrick Medical Center, Brownwood, regarding an assault report. When officers arrived, they made contact with a female victim and observed obvious signs of injury consistent with being beaten. The victim's lips were swollen, eyes were bloodshot and there were numerous areas of swelling, bruising, and cuts and scrapes.

The victim said she and her boyfriend were inside her apartment and he was heavily intoxicated. The boyfriend was identified as 42-year-old David Olalde of Brownwood. The victim said she was punched, kicked and dragged around the apartment for several minutes and choked to the point of unconsciousness. ER staff reported the victim sustained a brain injury and was being transported to Abilene for further care.

Olalde was located at this place of employment at approximately 8 a.m. and detained. He declined to speak on the assault. Olalde was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily Injury and assault on a family member, impeding breathing.