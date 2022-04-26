Flight nurse recognized in First Responder of Quarter program

Brown County Commissioners Court members recognized Air Evac Lifeteam flight nurse Keva Wright Monday as part of the First Responder of the Quarter recognition program.

Wright was one of four first responders recognized for the quarter and was not able to be present on April 18, when first responders Lifeguard Ambulance employees Jasmine Ables Rain Brigman and Blanket volunteer firefighter Cliff Martin were recognized.

Wright continuously shows selfless acts and is willing to help in any way she can regardless of the situation, the nomination states; she helps educate and train other first responders and local volunteer fire departments, her nomination document stated.

North Lake Community Church presented Wright with a $100 gift card to United Supermarkets.

In other business, commissioners approved a request by Steven McCrane, who spoke on behalf of the Arts Council of Brownwood, to allow courthouse electricity to be used during the Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 6.

“We’re excited that this year’s event will be bigger and better," McCrane said. "We’ll actually have the streets from the Lyric all the way down to Shaw’s and Fuzzy’s, Center Avenue, north Center Avenue, will be blocked off on that Friday starting at noon. For such a big event we have four outdoor stages and one indoor stage. It takes a lot of time to set all that up. We have contacted the individual businesses down Center Avenue to let them know and their participation with the City of Brownwood and City of Early are a part of it in making it happen."

Several vendors on Center will need electricity, and the arts council will pay for Wilson Electric to temporarily tap into an outdoor electrical panel, McCrane said.

Last year's Cinco de Mayo celebration drew 8,000 people, and 10,000 are expected this year, McCrane told commissioners.

In other business, commissioners:

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in effect.

• Awarded a $72,162 bid to Warren Cat for a roller compactor for Precinct 1.

• Authorized Sheriff Vance Hill to purchase a 15-passenger inmate transportation van for $29,431. The funds will be paid out of the inmate in the amount of $29,431 to be paid for through the inmate commissary fund.

• Agreed to pay a $17-per-radio monthly maintenance fee on radios programmed through the Brown County LCRA. Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Worley said he will pay a $200 programming fee.