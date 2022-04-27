Early chamber plans Lunch and Learn on May 10

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — The Early Chamber of Commerce will have a Lunch and Learn presented by the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on May 10 at the Early chamber, 104 E. Industrial Blvd, Early TX

Gary Maas and Shelby Garfield will present "Getting Back in the Workforce."

They will give information on programs that can help individuals get back to work, and support employers' workforce development.

• Employer Services. Work In Texas account management, job postings, candidate matching, job fairs, Labor Market data, and more.

• Job Seeker Services. Computer access, job search assistance, in-demand career scholarships, job retention incentives, Subsidized Work Experience (SWE) Internship program, Child Care Services, and more!

RSVP for lunch by 9 a.m. Monday, May 9.

Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A for $10. You can go to the Early Chamber of Commerce website and pay in advance, or call 325-647-9317