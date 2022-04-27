Sandy Beach fun day to benefit volunteer fire departments

The Sandy Beach RV Park will have a family-friendly day of fun, food and music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30 to benefit volunteer fire departments.

Entry fees will be $10 per adult or $25 for a family of five, and $2 for each additional child, with all proceeds benefitting volunteer fire departments.

Gordon Payne, who bought the park in November, said he wants to help volunteer fire departments following the March wildfires. Payne said first responders risk their lives and he wants a day of honoring the departments.

Events will include live music, corn hole and a dunk tank, with meals of hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches available for $10 for adults and $5 for children.

