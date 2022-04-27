Tipton updates Brownwood council on Home2 Suites project

The developer of Home2 Suites — an 84-room Hilton-brand hotel that will be behind Studabaker's Cafe and Grill — is a couple of months away from breaking ground, Brownwood economic developer Ray Tipton told city council members.

Council members approved six-month extension to a Chapter 380 incentive agreement the council had earlier approved for Brownwood Hotel Partners, the developer. Tipton said COVID has impacted the hotel industry nationwide.

The developer is close to closing on a loan and looks to start construction in the next two months, Tipton told council members. The developer had asked for additional time to begin construction under the agreement.

In other business Tuesday:

• Council members awarded a $148,890 bid to Ace Golf Netting of Austin to install 2,600 feet of litter fence at the city's landfill. Mayor Stephen Haynes said the fence is required by the state to keep landfill debris from blowing onto neighboring property.

• Health administrator Lisa Dick updated council members on COVID numbers.

"We have continued to have fewer cases than we have had in the past," Dick said. "Last week we had 10 additional cases. We had seven active cases at the time of the report. We've already passed that number this week. We started (Tuesday) morning with 11 cases already reported this week and we have 14 active cases."

Haynes noted the county hasn't managed to get to "zero-zero" — no new cases and no active cases — but added, "we're still very thankful that those numbers are staying low.

"They are, and we had no deaths, so I think that is our biggest victory," Dick said.