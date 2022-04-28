Brownwood students' work highlighted at Gifted and Talented Showcase

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood ISD (BISD) Gifted and Talented (GT) students showcased their 2022 projects Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26 at the BISD Central Support Center. The 2022 theme laced through the variety of projects, as students displayed research on a wide variety of topics, such as biographies, animals and their environments, proposed inventions, conflict and mediation, and city planning. BISD students in kindergarten through sixth grade participated in research, data collection, and practical application for displaying their ideas. GT students met with parents and visitors, answering questions and presenting their ideas in person to the community. Each student earned the opportunity to receive feedback and share their research while parents and students explored the displays.

Gifted and Talented students seek original and innovative solutions to problems which constructively reflect higher-order thinking processes. Throughout the school year, students participate in onsite projects which promote complex thinking processes such as problem solving, decision-making, and critical, creative thinking. They practice and apply the scientific method and apply originality, elaboration, and evaluation. The annual showcase allows students to put these skills to use through a physical creative project, a display board, and an in-class presentation. GT classes provide another opportunity for students to choose their educational challenges and unlock their potential.