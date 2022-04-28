HPU senior Haleigh Clevenger to present art exhibition May 2-6

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Haleigh Clevenger will present her senior art exhibition May 2-6 at the Dorothy and Wendell Mayes Art Gallery, in HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The gallery will then be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, through Friday, May 6.

Clevenger, an English and studio art major from Brownwood, will graduate from HPU in May. Clevenger expressed her gratitude toward the community that has supported her during her time at HPU.

“As my undergraduate career at Howard Payne comes to a close, I am pleased and grateful to be able to present my work to a community which I treasure so deeply,” said Clevenger. “I’m thankful for my family, friends and professors who have encouraged, inspired and motivated me to keep maturing in my artistic passions.”

Clevenger’s artwork includes many drawings and paintings exploring faces and body language inspired by the book of Hebrews.

“Hebrews has reminded me that Jesus understands the complicated and wearisome union of spirit and flesh like no other,” she said. “I hope the exhibit will be a joy and a comfort for viewers to experience. I’m so thankful for this opportunity, for the delight of creating and for Howard Payne.”

Julie Mize, adjunct faculty member in the Department of Art, noted Clevenger’s growth throughout her time at HPU.

“I have had the pleasure of teaching Haleigh in art classes from her freshman year through her senior year, watching her strengthen her ability to explore a theme across several works and media,” said Mize. “I am proud of the growth I have seen in Haleigh, and I am proud of her art exhibit that celebrates these years of effort.”

HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center is located at 1308 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Admission to the exhibit is free of charge. For more information, please contact Julie Mize at jmize@hputx.edu.