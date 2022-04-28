Josh Gerig named head volleyball coach at HPU

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University athletics announced the hiring of HPU assistant coach Josh Gerig as the Lady Jackets' new head volleyball coach.

Gerig will begin duties as Howard Payne's new head volleyball coach starting in May. Gerig takes over the position after serving as Howard Payne's assistant volleyball coach from 2021-2022.

"We are excited that Coach Gerig is our next head volleyball coach," said Hunter Sims, director of athletics. "Since the day Coach Gerig stepped on campus as a student-athlete he has been extremely well respected and is known for his integrity as well as living out and sharing his faith."

Gerig has deep roots as a Yellow Jacket. While an undergraduate student-athlete at Howard Payne, Gerig was an All-Conference shortstop for the Yellow Jacket baseball team.

"Howard Payne has truly become a family for me, from my former professors to my lifelong friends," Gerig said. "The impact this university has had on my life has been unexplainable. I am so thankful for this opportunity and hope to make half the impact on this team as I've had from this university."

Previously, Gerig served as the assistant volleyball coach at Linn-Benton Community College in Linn, Oregon from 2015 to 2019. There he helped guide Linn-Benton to five consecutive winning seasons and amass a 180-44 overall record in that time period.

Under future hall of fame coach Jayme Fraizer, Gerig coached two All-Americans and several All-Conference players while at Linn-Benton.

"With his experience and success with the Linn-Benton volleyball program we know his leadership and culture building will lead to successfully guiding the HPU volleyball program," Sims added.

Gerig also has coaching experience at East Linn Christian Academy in Oregon coaching basketball and baseball.

"I want to thank President Hines and Hunter Sims for the opportunity to lead this program and I don't take it lightly," said Gerig said. "I want to thank my wife Michelle for her constant love and support. Being a coach's wife is a thankless and difficult thing, your patience and selflessness are something I am so grateful for."

A three-time Academic All-Conference selection and ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team member, Gerig holds an undergraduate degree from Howard Payne in Business Administration and completed a Master of Business Administration from HPU in the Spring of 2022.

Gerig and his wife, Michelle li in Brownwood and are actively involved in the community.