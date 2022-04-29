National Day of Prayer to be observed May 5 in Brownwood

The Brown County National Day of Prayer Observance will be held at Noon Thursday, May 5, at the Margaret and Stuart Coleman Plaza at the Depot Center in Brownwood.

The event will begin with a meet and greet, followed by a community prayer service at 12:15 pm.

Prayers will be led by Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes, Early Mayor Dr. Robert Mangrum and Harold Hogan, associate minister of Mount Zion Baptist Church. A scripture reading will be led by Waymon Childress of Life Point Baptist Church, and special music will be provided by Earnest Kirk.

Following the prayer service will be a time of individual prayer groups and fellowship.

For more information, call or text Leland Acker at (325) 200-8531.

he National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, the National Day of Prayer website states.

The modern law formalizing its annual observance was enacted in 1952, although earlier days of fasting and prayer had been established by the Second Continental Congress from 1775 until 1783, and by President John Adams in 1798 and 1799. Thomas Jefferson established a day of prayer and thanksgiving, but this occurred while he served as governor of Virginia.

The constitutionality of the National Day of Prayer was unsuccessfully challenged in court by the Freedom From Religion Foundation after their attempt was unanimously dismissed by a panel of a federal appellate court in April 2011.