Brookesmith athletes, FFA students recognized at awards banquet

Special to the Bulletin

BROOKESMITH -- On March 25, more than 150 family and friends gathered together for the 2021-22 Sports and FFA Awards Banquet in the Brookesmith ISD gymnasium. The event was to celebrate students who participated and excelled in sports and academics. Athletic Director Todd Lawdermilk and

Coach Chris Moody presided and presented the following individual awards:

Nevaeh Neith -MVP Cross Country

Conner Heard - Football- MVP-

Neveah Neith - Girls Basketball Co-MVP

Elida Uvalle - Girls Basketball Co-MVP

Trey Toft - MVP, Boys Basketball

Conner Heard - MVP, Tennis

Elida Uvalle - MVP, Tennis

Grant Featherston - Co-MVP, Tennis

Sharon Beth Bradley - Co-MVP, Tennis

Elida Uvalle - MVP, Girls Track

Trey Toft - MVP, Boys Track

Sharon Beth Bradley - Most Improved Girls - -

Adyn Ribble - Most Improved Boys

Elida Uvalle - Fighting Heart, Girls

Conner Heard - Fighting Heart, Boys

Ag Science Teacher Willie Schoen presented the following FFA awards:

Top Class Awards:

Conner Heard -Senior

Kyler Cantu - Junior

Trey Toft - Sophomore

Jennifer Colson - Freshman

Most Improved

Tristen Slayton -Senior

Elida Uvalle - Junior

Jerry Petross - ophomore

Brenden Been - Sophomore

Nevaeh Neith - Sophomore

Landon Slayton - Freshman

Leadership

Conner Heard - Senior

Trey Toft - Sophomore

Parents Teachers Club president Jennifer Booher and members sponsored the event. Chipster’s BBQ Grill from Bangs provided the main meal. Students provided the many delicious desserts.