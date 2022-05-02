Brookesmith athletes, FFA students recognized at awards banquet
BROOKESMITH -- On March 25, more than 150 family and friends gathered together for the 2021-22 Sports and FFA Awards Banquet in the Brookesmith ISD gymnasium. The event was to celebrate students who participated and excelled in sports and academics. Athletic Director Todd Lawdermilk and
Coach Chris Moody presided and presented the following individual awards:
Nevaeh Neith -MVP Cross Country
Conner Heard - Football- MVP-
Neveah Neith - Girls Basketball Co-MVP
Elida Uvalle - Girls Basketball Co-MVP
Trey Toft - MVP, Boys Basketball
Conner Heard - MVP, Tennis
Elida Uvalle - MVP, Tennis
Grant Featherston - Co-MVP, Tennis
Sharon Beth Bradley - Co-MVP, Tennis
Elida Uvalle - MVP, Girls Track
Trey Toft - MVP, Boys Track
Sharon Beth Bradley - Most Improved Girls - -
Adyn Ribble - Most Improved Boys
Elida Uvalle - Fighting Heart, Girls
Conner Heard - Fighting Heart, Boys
Ag Science Teacher Willie Schoen presented the following FFA awards:
Top Class Awards:
Conner Heard -Senior
Kyler Cantu - Junior
Trey Toft - Sophomore
Jennifer Colson - Freshman
Most Improved
Tristen Slayton -Senior
Elida Uvalle - Junior
Jerry Petross - ophomore
Brenden Been - Sophomore
Nevaeh Neith - Sophomore
Landon Slayton - Freshman
Leadership
Conner Heard - Senior
Trey Toft - Sophomore
Parents Teachers Club president Jennifer Booher and members sponsored the event. Chipster’s BBQ Grill from Bangs provided the main meal. Students provided the many delicious desserts.