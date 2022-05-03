Kid Fish Tournament will be Saturday

Brownwood Bulletin

The Lake Brownwood Community Development Council will be hosting our annual Kid Fish Tournament this Saturday, May 7! We hope you can join us again this year!

You may register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/315858941597 or you can get the registration form off our website www.brownwoodlake.com/events and drop off at one of the locations listed in the flyer above! If you are unable to preregister you may also register at the gate the morning of the event!

Come out and have some fun and make memories with your little ones!