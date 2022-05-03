Police: Two arrested in Brownwood in unrelated incidents

Brownwood police release details on recent arrests in two unrelated incidents.

Police said via email:

At 5:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, officer Jaylen Bocknite was dispatched to the Food Plaza in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 377 South on a theft report. The caller said a male fled the store after stealing a 6-pack of beer.

Bocknite located locate the suspect in the area of Ave C and 13th Street. The suspect turned to face Bocknite’s patrol vehicle when Bocknite instructed him to stop. The suspect then turned and ran eastbound on Ave C. Bocknite accelerated his vehicle, prompting the suspect to stop a block away.

Bocknite detained the suspect and identified him as 27-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Allen of Brownwood. The suspect's open duffle bag was observed and found to have the described beer inside. The beer bottles were still cold and condensation was easily observed on its side.

Allen was arrested and charged with evading on foot.

At 10 a.m. On Saturday, April 30, officer James Holdar was dispatched along with other officers to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of High Mesa.

Officers met with a family at a residence. All members involved cooperated with officers and provided statements indicating an assault between family members occurred. The parents identified an adult son and said he assaulted his mother. During the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that an assault had occurred.

Caleb Conrad Walker, 32, was arrested and charged with assault against a family member (simple assault).