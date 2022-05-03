Theme announced for Day of Prayer observance

Special to the Bulletin

The theme for the 2022 National Day of Prayer will be "Exalt the Lord who has established us." The theme is taken from Colossians 2:6-7, which states, "Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving."

Themes in years past have called us to repentance, demonstrated the blessing of living in a nation where God is worshiped, and implored us to pray for our leaders. This year's theme reminds us of the the blessings God has already given, and teaches us to be thankful and glorify Him for what He has done.

The Brown County National Day of Prayer Observance will be at Noon Thursday, May 5, at the pavillion at the Depot Center in Downtown Brownwood.