Cinco de Mayo celebration returns Friday to downtown Brownwood
The Art Council of Brownwood presents the Cinco de Mayo 2022 Celebration from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The outdoor fiesta stretching down Center Avenue in downtown Brownwood will include food and shopping vendors, activities for children, dancing, live performances, contests and many other events.
A new event was added this year: The Wine Garden will feature a selection of wines from six different wineries from across Texas Featured wineries include Spirit of Texas Winery, Amber Dragon Meadery, Blue Duck Winery, Brennan Vineyards, Broken X Winery and RLV Winery
Event schedule
Ingram/Vulcan and Kirbo's Office Systems Center Stage
5:30PM Bob Brewer
6:15PM Hunter Cox
6:45PM Priscilla Kay
7:15PM Andres and Marcus Reyes
7:45PM Singing Contest
8:00PM Mariachi Los Toros
8:30PM Hayden and Chris
9:00PM Cadillac Thieves
10:15PM Sahawe Dancers
10:30PM Hazienda Norteña
Fuzzy's and Texas Bank Stage
5:30PM Hunter Cox
6:00PM Priscilla Kay
7:00PM Sahawe Dancers
7:15PM Singing Contest
7:30PM The Remedy
8:45PM Andres and Marcus Reyes
9:15PM Mariachi Los Toros
9:30PM Ariel Hutchins
Stone's Grove and Digger's Diamond Electric Stage
5:30PM Andres and Marcus Reyes
6:00PM Chris Nowell
6:30PM Bob Brewer
7:00PM Hayden and Chris
7:30PM Backyard Boys
8:45PM Mariachi Los Toros
9:00PM Jeremiah & Blu Haze
Visit Brownwood and Visit Early Family Stage
5:30PM Sahawe Dancers
6:00PM Dance Contest
6:15PM Ta'Kenda & Madison
6:30PM Dance Contest
7:00PM Early Belles
7:15PM Sahawe Dancers
7:30PM Early Cheer Team
7:45PM Sahawe Dancers
8:00PM Dance Contest
8:30PM Brownwood Lionettes
8:45PM Dance Contest
Waldrop Construction and Lyric Theatre Stage
5:30PM Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico
6:30PM Mariachi Los Toros
7:30PM Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico
8:30PM Mariachi Los Toros