Cinco de Mayo celebration returns Friday to downtown Brownwood

The Art Council of Brownwood presents the Cinco de Mayo 2022 Celebration from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The outdoor fiesta stretching down Center Avenue in downtown Brownwood will include food and shopping vendors, activities for children, dancing, live performances, contests and many other events.

A new event was added this year: The Wine Garden will feature a selection of wines from six different wineries from across Texas Featured wineries include Spirit of Texas Winery, Amber Dragon Meadery, Blue Duck Winery, Brennan Vineyards, Broken X Winery and RLV Winery

Event schedule

Ingram/Vulcan and Kirbo's Office Systems Center Stage

5:30PM Bob Brewer

6:15PM Hunter Cox

6:45PM Priscilla Kay

7:15PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

7:45PM Singing Contest

8:00PM Mariachi Los Toros

8:30PM Hayden and Chris

9:00PM Cadillac Thieves

10:15PM Sahawe Dancers

10:30PM Hazienda Norteña

​Fuzzy's and Texas Bank Stage

​5:30PM Hunter Cox

6:00PM Priscilla Kay

7:00PM Sahawe Dancers

7:15PM Singing Contest

7:30PM The Remedy

8:45PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

9:15PM Mariachi Los Toros

9:30PM Ariel Hutchins

​Stone's Grove and Digger's Diamond Electric Stage

​5:30PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

6:00PM Chris Nowell

6:30PM Bob Brewer

7:00PM Hayden and Chris

7:30PM Backyard Boys

8:45PM Mariachi Los Toros

9:00PM Jeremiah & Blu Haze

Visit Brownwood and Visit Early Family Stage

​5:30PM Sahawe Dancers

6:00PM Dance Contest

6:15PM Ta'Kenda & Madison

6:30PM Dance Contest

7:00PM Early Belles

7:15PM Sahawe Dancers

7:30PM Early Cheer Team

7:45PM Sahawe Dancers

8:00PM Dance Contest

8:30PM Brownwood Lionettes

8:45PM Dance Contest

​Waldrop Construction and Lyric Theatre Stage

5:30PM Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico

6:30PM Mariachi Los Toros

7:30PM Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico

8:30PM Mariachi Los Toros