Cinco de Mayo celebration returns Friday to downtown Brownwood

Steve Nash
Brownwood Bulletin
Cinco de Mayo

The Art Council of Brownwood presents the Cinco de Mayo 2022 Celebration from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.  Friday.

The outdoor fiesta stretching down Center Avenue in downtown Brownwood will include food and shopping vendors, activities for children, dancing, live performances, contests and many other events.

A new event was added this year: The Wine Garden will feature a selection of wines from six different wineries from across Texas Featured wineries include Spirit of Texas Winery, Amber Dragon Meadery, Blue Duck Winery, Brennan Vineyards, Broken X Winery and RLV Winery

Event schedule

Ingram/Vulcan and Kirbo's Office Systems Center Stage

 5:30PM Bob Brewer 

 6:15PM Hunter Cox

 6:45PM Priscilla Kay

 7:15PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

 7:45PM Singing Contest 

 8:00PM Mariachi Los Toros

 8:30PM Hayden and Chris

 9:00PM Cadillac Thieves

 10:15PM Sahawe Dancers

 10:30PM Hazienda Norteña

Fuzzy's and Texas Bank Stage

​5:30PM Hunter Cox 

6:00PM Priscilla Kay

7:00PM Sahawe Dancers

7:15PM Singing Contest 

7:30PM The Remedy

8:45PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

9:15PM Mariachi Los Toros

9:30PM Ariel Hutchins

Stone's Grove and Digger's Diamond Electric Stage

​5:30PM Andres and Marcus Reyes

6:00PM Chris Nowell

6:30PM Bob Brewer

7:00PM Hayden and Chris

7:30PM Backyard Boys

8:45PM Mariachi Los Toros

9:00PM Jeremiah & Blu Haze

Visit Brownwood and Visit Early Family Stage

​5:30PM Sahawe Dancers

6:00PM Dance Contest

6:15PM Ta'Kenda & Madison

6:30PM Dance Contest 

7:00PM Early Belles

7:15PM Sahawe Dancers

7:30PM Early Cheer Team

7:45PM Sahawe Dancers

8:00PM Dance Contest

8:30PM Brownwood Lionettes

8:45PM Dance Contest

​Waldrop Construction and Lyric Theatre Stage

5:30PM  Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico

6:30PM  Mariachi Los Toros

7:30PM  Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico

8:30PM  Mariachi Los Toros