Early Smart City Expo planned for May 12

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY —The City of Early believes in addition to being a great city, it should be a "Smart City."

The city said in a press release:

It’s not all about technology, it’s about thinking smart too. A Smart City runs efficiently and effectively, and formulates smart solutions to problems that reduce cost while improving the end results and accomplishing the desired outcome.

To show off its “smarts,” the City of Early is hosting its third annual Smart City Expo as a come-and-go event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at McDonald Park. This event is a family friendly, fun way to see how your city works smart to meet your needs and expectations. It will also provide you the opportunity to meet and interact with the people who keep the city running smoothly and efficiently.

Citizens can meet Mayor Robert Mangrum and council members, as well as the men and women who work hard day to day to make the City of Early great to live, work, play, shop, dine and live a high quality of life, the city said in the press release.

Many community partners who often work behind the scenes will also be there.

Departments from around the city and our community partners will have a booth set up around the track at McDonald Park, which is located at 101 Park St. in Early.

These booths will have information about the departments, equipment and technology they use to accomplish their work, and vehicles including fire trucks, police cars and excavation equipment. and other awesome things. Citizens can touch and sit in the vehicles and equipment, and interact with the equipment operators.

Do you have questions about city finances? We will have answers. Questions about how your water bill is calculated? We can answer that too. This is a way to be more acquainted with your city and have fun doing it. Who knows what you may see, learn, or experience at this Expo. This is a great way to get to know your local government better.