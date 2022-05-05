City, school, water, constitutional amendment elections are Saturday

Brown County voters go to the polls Saturday to cast ballots in city, school water district elections and two constitutional amendments.

Early voting ended Tuesday with 327 votes cast that day for an early voting total of 1,439. "What a way to finish off early voting," Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said.

Contested races are:

• Brownwood mayor — Incumbent Stephen Haynes is challenged by Patrick McLaughlin IV.

• Brookesmith ISD — $9.95 million bond vote for facilities improvements including new HVAC equipment, campus renovations, land purchase and a possible football/track and athletic complex.

• Bangs ISD — For a three-year term, Dennis Sanchez, Eric Lykins and Sandy Lehman (vote for two). For an unexpired term, Brooke Loyd, Joshua Purcell and Jennifer Valdez McCoy (vote for one).

• City of Bangs — William Loyd, Waymond Sheppard, Greg Parrott, Marisa Craddock and Danny Marney (vote for three)

• Early ISD — Place 4 trustee, Bobby Brinson and Andrew "CAS" Castanuela.

• Brown County Water Improvement District — Joe Stieber, Brad Simpson and Bert V. Massey II (vote for two).

• Constitutional amendment — from the Texas Tribune: Texas voters will decide whether to lower some property taxes that fund schools.

Two propositions will be on the statewide ballot. Gov. Greg Abbott officially set the upcoming election date Wednesday.

The first proposition would draw down property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans by reducing the amount they pay to public schools, which typically makes up most of a homeowner’s tax bill. The state would then cover that reduced revenue for school districts. The measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026.

The second measure would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill. If approved, this measure would cost the state $600 million annually. The state will use a $4.4 billion surplus to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but as of October, it was unclear where future funding would come from.

Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and polling locations are:

Precinct 101: Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

Precinct 105: Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Drive, Brownwood

Precinct 109: Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 596 South, Brookesmith

Precinct 113: New Life Assembly of God Church: 1910 Indian Creek Road, Brownwood

Precinct 202, 204: Brown County Elections Office, 613 Fisk Street, Suite 200, Brownwood

Precinct 212/214: May Community Center, 19150 Highway 183 North, May

Precinct 215: Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

Precinct 303: Brownwood ISD Administration Building, 2707 Southside Drive, Brownwood

Precinct 306: Early First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Drive (Highway 84), Early

Precinct 307: First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket

Precinct 308: Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

Precinct 316, 318: Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Highway 183 North, Early

Precinct 410: Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

Precinct 411: Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Avenue, Brownwood

Precinct 417: Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 (Highway 279), Brownwood