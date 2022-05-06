Central Texas Veterans Memorial honors local war heroes

Special to the Bulletin

The Central Texas Veterans Memorial donated plaques honoring two local war heroes for display in the Brown County Museum of History.

Kyndall Howard, museum coordinator, spoke for all the board as she accepted the donation.

“These will become a permanent part of the museum’s military exhibits," Howard said. "We are proud to display the heroism of those from our area.”

Honored on one plaque is Sgt. Robert E. O’Malley of Goldthwaite, who received a Medal of Honor for his “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action” while serving as a Marine Corps squad leader during the Vietnam War. His medal was awarded by President Lyndon B. Johnson. O’Malley is one of very few living Medal of Honor recipients.

A second plaque honors Loel Dene “L.D.” Cox, Seaman First Class and recipient of 10 battle stars. Cox was a survivor of the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis, one of the most tragic disasters in U.S. Navy history. He was born in Sidney, Texas, and died at the age of 88 in Early, Texas.

The museum maintains a large exhibit on World War II and Camp Bowie and has featured displays of World War I and the Vietnam War. In 2022 the museum was awarded the prestigious designation of Purple Heart Museum for its dedication in supporting veterans and promoting patriotism. For more information on these and other local heroes, visit the Museum of History, open Thursdays and Fridays 10 – 2, and Saturdays 10 – 4 at 209 N. Broadway in Brownwood. Discounted admission for veterans, and active military are free.