Fruits and vegetables — eat a variety of colors

The average person might not care to know the details regarding which nutrients they’re getting when they eat fruits and vegetables but eating a variety of different colors on a daily basis can help ensure that you’re eating healthier.

Having a variety of colors on our plates not only makes for an attractive meal, but it also provides for a broader range of nutrients. An added benefit is that kids are often drawn to the colors and may be more willing to try new, healthy foods.

Fruits and vegetables contain natural antioxidants that help to keep our bodies working at their best. Nutrients like calcium, fiber, folate, iron, potassium, sodium, and vitamin A & C are found within the color spectrum of fruits and vegetables.

In addition, fruits and vegetables are low in calories and come in various shapes, sizes, and textures…all of which can contribute to making dining fun as well as healthy.

Take advantage of the natural beauty and variety found in fruits and vegetables to help your family try new foods.

Remember to buy fruits and vegetables that are in season—they will be cheaper and fresher.

Recipe: Mixed Fruit Salad

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 can mandarin oranges, drained

1 can fruit cocktail, drained

1 can pineapple chunks, drained

2 apples (chopped)

1 banana (sliced)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together.

Cover and chill until ready to serve.