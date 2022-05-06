Man with previous sex offense conviction sentenced to life in prison for indecency with a child

A Brown County jury convicted Kevin Boykin, 51, of indecency with a child Thursday in 35th Judicial District Court, and District Judge Mike Smith sentenced Boykin to life in prison, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported.

According to a press release from Murray's office:

Murray and First Assistant District Attorney Elisha Bird presented evidence during the four-day trial that on June 6, 2014, Boykin inappropriately touched two siblings. Jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. Bird put on testimony from the siblings' relatives who heard the initial outcry of abuse as well as direct testimony from the victims.

Boykin was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1994 and served nearly a full 20-year sentence on that case. Based upon a subsequent conviction for a sexual offense, the law mandated a life sentence against Boykin.

During cross-examination of the defendant, Bird elicited testimony that the defendant gave "birthday spankings" to the male victim. However, Boykin claimed he was framed for his previous conviction. Boykin refused to take responsibility for his actions in either case and called himself the "victim."

Evidence was presented that Boykin was targeting other children. Sheriff's Lt. Scott Bird that Boykin had been journaling about a neighboring child and other unidentified children.

"Trying a case from eight years ago was uniquely challenging," Bird said.

The defendant spent numerous years between his arrest in 2014 until his trial date in a state hospital addressing competency issues. Bird said the passage of time created a challenging trial, but persevering through the difficulties and meeting the challenges was vital.

Murray said the life sentence will ensure he will not be able to offend against any other child in the community in the future. Murray also commended Bird on her professionalism in handling a difficult case and the jury for making the community a safer place.