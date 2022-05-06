National Day of Prayer observed in Brownwood

About 30 people gathered at the Depot Center pavilion Thursday in Brownwood to observe the National Day of Prayer, where the theme was based on the scriptural admonition to "exalt the Lord who has established us."

After a song by Earnest Kirk, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes, Early Mayor Robert Mangrum, Early pastor Leland Acker and Harold Hogan, associate minister of Mount Zion Baptist Church, led prayers for the community, nation and other topics. People formed into groups later to pray.

"We look around today and we're in crisis after crisis," said Waymon Childress, a member of Early's Life Point Baptist Church. "Three or four start before one ever ends, and we just stay that way. So we need to be in prayer. Things haven't changed a whole lot."

Childress referred to the biblical story of Daniel, who, according to scripture, "prayed and gave thanks to God. "That's the way we need to operate."

Acker, who pastors Life Point Baptist Church, said, "I think on a daily basis we find ourselves in a place where we take the blessings of God for granted. We live in a country where you can go to the store and you can find food to support any diet you choose to follow. God has met our needs. God has blessed us.

"We pray for rain because our water supply gets less than a two-year supply. And there are places in the world where they may not even have a two-day supply. We have been amazingly blessed. Exalt the Lord for he has established us."

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, the National Day of Prayer website states.