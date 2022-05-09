Brownwood ISD shines Spotlight on teacher, staff

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD named Hilary Baucom as its Spotlight teacher and Juanita Mares as Spotlight staff for May.

Baucom teaches algebra at Brownwood High School. She holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Howard Payne University and is state certified to teach mathematics and physical education (6-12).

Baucom has taught at the high school since the 2017-2018 school year. She is a kind person who shows a genuine interest in getting to know students on a personal level. Even when she is stressed or tired, she always has a smile and a kind word for others. Baucom is a blessing an asset to the school and district. Brownwood ISD is grateful to have teachers like Baucom who go the extra mile working with our students, building quality relationships, and preparing them for success.

Mares is a custodian at East Elementary. She has been with Brownwood ISD since 2009, working as a custodian at Brownwood Middle School before moving over to her current position at East. Mares is known by her coworkers as one who completes every task that she is given.

She prides herself on her work and performance and always greets kids and staff with warmth and a smile. At times she works extra to keep East Elementary looking as good as possible. She is an amazing person and a blessing to her East Elementary family. Brownwood ISD is thankful to have dependable staff like Ms. Mares who go above and beyond in their work keeping our facilities clean and welcoming for all.