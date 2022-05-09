The Salvation Army Service Center to reopen in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

The Salvation Army Service Center in Brownwood will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16 after a time of essential repairs and reorganization, the Salvation Army said in a press release.

The release states:

The Salvation Army is once again positioned to effectively meet the needs of the citizens of Brown County.

Many people have benefitted over the years from the work of The Salvation Army in Brownwood, and it was not an easy decision to opt for a temporary period of closure while some reorganization took place.

“It was necessary for us to take a step-back and assess the best way forward,” said Sharlynda Bedford, The Salvation Army’s service extension representative. “We also needed to make repairs after pipes burst and the roof and some kitchen equipment was damaged during the winter storm earlier this year."

After temporarily closing on March 18, Bedford, contacted New Beginning Church pastor Kelly Crenshaw of Brownwood. Crenshaw "readily accepted the challenge to help reopen the Service Center as Acting Center Manager," Beford said.

Crenshaw quickly established a working Advisory Council. "With this council leading the charge, we look forward to enhancing current services, and introducing new programs, to better serve the community," Bedford said.

For many years, The Salvation Army has provided a free community lunch and this essential service continued throughout the COVID pandemic. “We are delighted to once again provide a free, hot lunch to the community,” Bedford said. “Starting on Monday, May 16, lunch will be served on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week for anyone needing a meal, some good conversation, or just wanting to see a friendly face.”

Crenshaw said, “The Salvation Army Service Center is a necessity in Brownwood. My wife and I have had some involvement with it over the years and having realized it was closed, we didn’t need to think too long about helping to get it reopened quickly. The Salvation Army’s commitment to the Gospel of Christ and ‘Doing the Most Good’ has always been important to us so our decision was an easy one.”

All are invited to the reopening of The Salvation Army Service Center at 11:30 AM on Monday, May 16. There will be a brief ceremony to officially reopen the facility followed by the community lunch.

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes has expressed his pleasure at the reopening of The Salvation Army Service Center. “This is good news, and I am honored to accept Pastor Crenshaw’s invitation to attend the reopening on May 16 and represent the city,” Haynes said.

To learn more about The Salvation Army or to make a donation, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org, call (325) 642-4096, or visit the center at 403 Lakeway Dr.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood