Brownwood puts Parks Master Plan survey online

Residents, property owners and businesses owners are invited to participate in an online public survey to identify the types of park spaces, recreation facilities and recreational programs that can enhance the quality of life in Brownwood. Responses will be used to identify long-range goals for the enhancement of the city’s park system as part of an update to the Brownwood Parks Master Plan.

The Brownwood Parks Master Plan online public survey may be accessed at: bit.ly/BrownwoodParksMasterPlan

The Parks Master Plan is being undertaken to provide guidance for the enhancement and development of the city’s park system. The purpose of a parks system is to cater to the recreation, leisure, and social needs of the community. Public input is the foundation to any successful planning effort and your involvement will greatly help in the development of a park system that reflects the desires of the community.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to collaborate with the community as we focus on improving our City parks,” said Roland Soto, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Brownwood. “We look forward to continuing to improve the quality of life for our families, friends, and neighbors here in Brownwood.”

The Parks Master Plan update was commissioned by City Council on March 9, 2022 and is expected to take 10 months to complete. The City’s most recent Parks Master Plan was updated in 2008. The public’s participation in the master planning process is important to ensure that Brownwood’s future public parks system investments address community needs and preferences.

The online survey will be accessible through May 27, 2022.