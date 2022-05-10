Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon is Friday

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and the Early Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon, presented by TexasBank, 3M Company, Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers, Recharge, Legacy IT and The UPS Store on Friday, May 13 at Victory Life Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is held to honor the men and women in all aspects of law enforcement who work together to keep the community safe.

The chambers thank their meal sponsors: TexasBank, AccelHealth, Blaylock Funeral Home, Brownwood Music Company, Citizens National Bank, Kohler Company, McCluskey & Associates Real Estate, and River Crest Hospital.