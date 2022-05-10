Runoff candidates to speak at Brown County Republican Women's Club luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their May meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Brownwood Country Club.

Guest speakers will be local candidates in the May 24 runoff election: Brown County Judge race, Paul Lilly, incumbent and Shane Britton; Commissioner Precinct 2, Joel Kelton, incumbent and Jeff Hoskinson; Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Teodoro (Ted) Perez, incumbent and Harold Q (H.Q.) Thomas.

Each candidate will have five minutes to talk about the office he currently holds or is running for and how he is the best candidate to serve Brown County.

The club will be collecting donations at the meeting for Brown County Home Solutions. Those attending are asked to bring any of the items listed: toilet paper, paper towels, paper lunch bags, granola bars, mustard, mayo, nonperishable food, plastic silverware, chips, foil casserole pans. Brown County Home Solutions is in need of basic supplies and donated items will help support the homeless in our community.

RSVP if you will be attending by Wednesday, May 11 to Shirley Taber ~ Cell: 325-642-4417. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door.

Information about the upcoming Republican Party runoff races being held Tuesday, May 24 to select the slates of county and statewide candidates for down-ballot races for November 8, 2022 General Election.

Who can vote in Texas primary runoff election? Any registered voter may cast a ballot in the runoffs, however, voters who voted in either the Democratic or Republican primary may only vote in the same party's runoff. But voters who sat out the March 1, 2022 primaries may vote in either one of the parties' runoffs. Early voting runs from May 16-20.

Also on the Republican Party May 24th Runoff Ballot include Attorney General: Ken Paxton and George P. Bush; Land Commissioner: Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian and Sara Stogner.