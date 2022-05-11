Defendants sentenced in district court

The following defendants were sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said:

Christopher Bradley Rose pleaded guilty to two offenses of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Judyth Elizondo pleaded guilty to assault against public servant and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Kenneth Ray Anderson pleaded guilty to assault family violence occlusion and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Breanna Lynn Spencer pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to five years in prison. Spencer pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail.