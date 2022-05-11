Pay increase approved for Brownwood ISD teachers

Brownwood ISD teachers will receive an 8 percent increase in pay in the 2022-'23 school year.

School board members approved the increase, which consists of:

• The 4 percent bonus, which was previously offered, will now incorporated in the salaries.

• A 2 percent increase.

• Two 1% longevity increases.

In other business:

• Special populations director Rebecca Faulkner gave a program overview. The special populations program includes 497 in special education, 310 in Section 504 — which ensures that a child with a disability receives accommodations to ensure academic success — and 298 in the dyslexia program.

• Superintendent Dr. Joe Young reported that Brownwood High School graduation will be May 27 at Gordon Wood Stadium.

• Young reported the district has received more than 500 transfer requests in connection with Project Neighborhood, and the majority were approved for their first choice.