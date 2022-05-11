Private pesticide applicator training May 18 in Brownwood

Brownwood Bulletin

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County will conduct a private applicator training on Wednesday, May 18th in Brownwood.

The training will be at the Brown County Extension Office 605 Fisk Avenue. Anyone interested in attending this training should contact the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386 and pre-register.

The training is specifically for those seeking a Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license and is not a continuing education unit training.

The license is required to buy and apply restricted use/state limited use pesticides.

The Texas Department of Ag requires this training prior to being tested for a private application pesticide license.

Individual registration is $50 due upon arrival cash or check.

The training on May 18th will begin at 8:30am with registration and end at noon.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Brown County will be hosting a Seasonal Home Landscape and Garden Care program. This program will be open to anyone interested in learning more about home landscape and garden care. There will be a $10 registration fee payable at the door (cash or check). No need to RSVP just show up! Below are the dates and locations of the programs:

May 10th – 2:00pm at North Lake Community Church 3131 Harbor Dr, May, TX

May 12th – 6:00pm at May United Methodist Church 18001 HWY 183 N, May, TX

For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386.