Rescue Resale garage sale to benefit Corinne T. Smith Animal Center

Brownwood Bulletin

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center's Rescue Resale thrift store will have its annual Barking Lot garage sale Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Rescue Resale is the official thrift store for Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, a non-profit 501c3 animal shelter for the domestic animals of Brown County.

All proceeds from the thrift store will go directly to the shelter and their life saving mission.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTSACrescueresale.