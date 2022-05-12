Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

May 21 – Hunter Education Classroom Course 8:00am – 5:00pm at the Claybird Range

30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX

14 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, TX

22 – 24 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Lueders, TX

28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course on May 21, 2022, 8:00am-5:00pm at the Brownwood Claybird Club at the Brownwood Country Club.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course-category/hunter-education-classroom-course/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 14th at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Spur Arena is located at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo grounds. You must have validated your horse on 4-H Connect by May 1st to participate in the show. Registration opens on 4-H Connect May 9th – May 23rd. The cost for the Horse Show will be, Qualifying and Open Classes- $15 per entry / Futurity Divisions- $20. For more information contact Nick Gonzales.

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, PLEASE bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers. PLEASE RETURN RABBIT FEED CONTAINERS!

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

June 1st – Must submit categories

June 16th – Deadline to submit for county review

If you are a senior age 4-Her that is planning to apply for Gold Star you must submit a recordbook.

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28, 2022, 9:00am – 11:00am (MUST BE IN LINE BY 11:00am) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

4-H and FFA members and calves will be darting every direction at the Earl Q Wilson arena during the Brown County Rodeo when youngsters will chase and attempt to catch and halter a calf. This will sure become one of the most chaotic and favorite events at the rodeo. The winners will return to the Brown County Fair as an exhibitor with a project they purchase with funds from their prize voucher.

The Brown County Fair Association is excited to add a new event to the rodeo, the Calf Scramble for Brown County high school age students that will be participating in the 2023 Brown County Youth Fair. The participant must be an incoming Freshman through incoming senior for the school year 2022-2023. There is no cost to participate. The top six participants from Thursday night and Friday night will compete Saturday for two $500 vouchers to be used toward a project at the 2022 Brown County Youth Fair.

Brownwood C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for volunteers (grades 9th – 12th) on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:00am – 12:00pm. The event will be held at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood. On-shore volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of event setup and facilitation.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a program to enrich the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register by going to https://castforkids.org/event/lakebrownwood/.

The 2022 District 7 4-H Leadership Lab will be held June 22nd – 24th at the Big Country Baptist Assembly, Lueders, Texas. You must be at least 13 years of age by the date of leadership lab to participate. The cost will be $200 per person for youth. This includes all meals beginning with lunch on Wednesday and ending with breakfast on Friday, insurance, activity fees, lodging and facility use fees. The deadline to register is May 23rd on 4-H Online. If you are interested in participating in the District 7 4-H Leadership Lab, please contact the Extension Office.

The District 4-H Council provides opportunities for youth involvement in 4-H program development. It is an advisory committee which assists in making plans and executing these plans at the district level.

Their function is:

to advise the district Extension staff on programs for 4-H youth

facilitate representation on the Texas 4-H Council

maintain linkage with county 4-H councils

assist with the development and implementation of district events and activities

provide opportunities for 4-H youth to learn democratic principles and procedures

interpret the 4-H program to the public

The president, vice president, and delegate-at large must be between the ages of 16 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected. The second vice president, third vice president, secretary, public relations officer, and parliamentarian must be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected.

To apply for a District 7 Council Officer position, you must have served as a Brown County Council Officer. If you are interested in applying for District 7 Council Officer, please contact Nick Gonzales so that we can provide you with an application.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds July 29 – July 31, 2022. The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through Seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate.

Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 29, with registration that morning, and the clinic starting shortly after Noon. Saturday will be a full day of clinic information, and hands on experience for the showman. Sunday will wrap things up with a showmanship contest for the age divisions, and an awards program wrapping up just after lunch!

The registration fee will include breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and lunch Saturday and Sunday, a t-shirt, and a camp packet.

Registration and information can be found at:

https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/p/livestock1/sheep-capital-lamp-camp

Registration is available beginning May 2. Forms may be mailed to:

San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, Attn: Brittni Kaczyk, 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903or submitted by e-mail to: Brittni@sanangelorodeo.com

The Youth Agricultural Lifetime Leadership opportunity is a 5-day exploration for youth in Texas to experience East Texas agricultural production. This year the 2022 Y.A.L.L. Experience is excited to be headed to East Texas! In past years participants have learned the value of technology in livestock and crop production on large scale commercial operations. Youth will have the opportunity to get an insider’s perspective as we explore the timber industry, nursey landscape industry, East Texas specialty crops and visit Texas A&M University. All while networking with industry leaders and exploring the various career opportunities in the agriculture industry.

4-H members that have a strong interest in production agriculture who are outgoing high school freshmen through outgoing seniors invited to apply and 30 youth will be selected. The applications are available online at: https://gillespie.agrilife.org/yall/ . Application deadline is April 15, 2022. The tour will depart from the Bexar County Extension office in San Antonio on July 17th and return to the Bexar County Extension office on July 21st. The cost to the participants for the 5 days is $200. Youth will submit their $200 with their application, if youth are not selected into the program their payment will be refunded. 4-H members that have a strong interest in production agriculture who are outgoing high school freshmen through outgoing seniors are invited to apply and 30 youth will be selected. Applicants will be notified of their selection into the program by May 15th.

When: July 17-21, 2022

Where: Depart from Bexar County Extension Office and travel across East Texas!

Cost: $200

Who: Current 9th – 12th Graders

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

\For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30.