Brownwood Bulletin

Sunday

Fisherman’s Chapel United Methodist Church at North Lake Brownwood, located in Thunderbird Bay, holds services is 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Please come worship with us at the lake. Pastor is Billy Murphey.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Sundays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 3495 Highway 377 South.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin.

The Spiritual Living Study Group-Religious Science meets at various locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call James Smith at (325) 998-6131 or e-mail at luvisreal31@yahoo.com for information.

Pioneer Families - those ancestors that owned property in Brown County up to 1920 - can apply for a Brown County Historical Commission certificate to honor those pioneers. To be eligible, a descendant must prove family lineage or their blood line and their property in Brown County. Applications may be found either online at www.browncountyhistory.org under Pioneer Family or at the Brown County Courthouse on the main floor. There is an $18 fee that is submitted with the application when mailing to P.O. Box 2006, Brownwood, TX 76804-2006. The BCHC will approve the applications and mail the descendant a certificate. Call 325-641-1926 for more information.

AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) provides paid training for employment to individuals aged 55 and older. We pay you to learn new or enhance existing skills in order to obtain a job. Contact information for interested individuals: vkenney@aarp.org (210) 223-8900 or jarriaga837@aarpfdnscsep.org (325) 271-8970

Monday

A Senior Citizen Dance is held each first, third, and fifth Monday at the Aldersgate Enrichment Center.

The local Autism Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Life Resources. For more information or questions call Randy Christian at (325) 998-4073.

The Brownwood Amateur Radio Club meets at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church on Coggin Avenue. For more information, call Allen Griffith at (325) 998-6535 or visit www.k5bwd.org for information about club events. Amateur radio exams are given on the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m.

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. each Monday, with weigh-in/registration starting at 5 p.m. Located at Central United Methodist Church, 1501 2nd Street (Behind Wes-T-Go).

Women’s Winner Circle Peer Support Group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. at 408 Mulberry Street in the Center for Life Resources Building. Winner Circle Peer Support will meet from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pray at the Gate will be held at 4:30 p.m. at County Road 422 and the entry of the North Lake community. Everyone is welcome to come and join.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 1 to 5 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. at 3495 Highway 377 South.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

All men are invited to join Dallas Huston from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays at Fort Lemons (next to Lemon’s Bar-B-Que) for a topical Bible study and time of fellowship.

IGNITE (Influencing Girls Not to Imitate but to Truly Excel) is a young women’s group that meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 1413 13th Street. Girls 9-11 are invited to come out. For more information contact Christy Barron at (325) 646-5414 or on Facebook: Ignitefaith-basedleadership.

Tuesday

YES You Can! Meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Brown County Home Solutions. Each week a different member of the community will share how they overcame major problems like addictions, abuse, homelessness and went on to become a success. We meet every Tuesday at 6:30pm. 1101 Avenue D @ Durham. 325-647-6447

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

A Service of Blessings and Soaking Prayer will be held at noon at Union Presbyterian Church in Brownwood. The public is invited to this prayer service to be held in the church sanctuary at 700 Fisk Avenue. This silent worship time offers an opportunity to request prayers and receive the blessings of prayer. There will be no sermon or offering – just music and silent prayer. All are welcome. Services will be held at noon each Tuesday.

The Grosvenor Community Club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Grosvenor Baptist Church – Kyzar Annex, FM 1850 off Highway 279, north of Lake Brownwood.

American Legion Lynn Snow Post 308 will meet at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the American Legion Building on West Hall Street in Bangs. All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend.

The monthly meeting of the Brownwood Quilters Guild is held at 9:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church, 2411 Coggin Avenue. Anyone who has an interest in quilting is welcome to attend. For more information, check out the guild website: www.brownwoodquiltersguild. org. Razzle Dazzle Quilters meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Girl Scout Building on Avenue D. Everyone is welcome.

American Legion Post 470, North Lake Brownwood (Harbor Point) will be having Seniors Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. There will be cards, dominoes, checkers, etc. Refreshments are provided and a pot luck lunch will be served at noon.

Owens Extension Education Club will hold its meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Owens on Highway 183 North. For information call (325) 217-4431 or (325) 646-6518.

Children's Art Class (ages 5 and up) are held at the Brownwood Art Center 215 Fisk every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Instructor is Claudette West, call 512-940-1713 for information.

Adult art classes, for ages 14 and up, will be held at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Instructor is Claudette West, and she can be reached at (512) 940-1713.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Center for Life Resources, please contact Seallya Vaughn at (325) 646-9574, Ext. 258 or come by 408 Mulberry Street. Volunteer to teach arts, crafts, exercise, help with fun parties, etc. Use your expertise and life skills to help others.

SilverSneakers free fitness classes for adults 55 and older are held at 11:15 a.m. every week at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1815 Coggin Avenue. For more information call (325) 642-3049 or visit their website at www.silversneakers.com. All equipment provided. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscle strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. A chair is used for seated exercises and standing support. This class can be adapted by the student depending on their fitness level and abilities. It is suitable for beginning to intermediate skill levels.

The Brownwood Chess Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at TexasBank on Fisk. Everyone from students to seniors are welcome. For more information or questions call George Nowowiejski at (325) 643-3524 or (325) 203-1061.

Brownwood Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. at Adams Street Community Center. Cost is $3 per session. For information call Verle Rice at (325) 646-5162 or (325) 647-1035.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. at 3495 Highway 377 South.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and noon at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

Brownwood Al Anon Family Group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 400 C.C. Woodson. Call 325-647-6233 for more information.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.