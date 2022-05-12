'You stood for life and you stood for it boldly'

Representatives of North Lake Community Church visited the Central Texas Pregnancy Care Center Wednesday morning, where they gave outgoing executive director Amanda Towns their best wishes and a $500 check to the center in her honor.

Towns' last day as the center's executive director was Thursday. She will be joining her husband, Mark, in Saginaw, where he recently became pastor of the First Baptist Church there. Mark Towns previously was the pastor of Brownwood's First Baptist Church.

"We at North Lake Community Church have made a commitment to you each month," the church's pastor, Ron Keener, said of the $500 donation. "This is catching up on our commitment from January through May. We always like to do this in person rather than sending a check in the mail. We want to do it today, $500 to the Central Texas Pregnancy Care Center, and this $500 gift from North Lake Community Church is in honor of you and your leadership.

"You have stood tall. You stood for life and you've stood for it boldly, but as I said Sunday, you stand for it lovingly, with such a touch of gentleness and lovingkindness. We support that, we support you. We support your staff here and your ministry that is so unique. We don't want you to leave. But this carries on your legacy and your outstanding leadership here at Central Texas Pregnancy Center."

Towns' successor has not been named.

"We didn't get to vote on your leaving, but his is an investment in your future here," Keener said. "Even though you move to Saginaw, your future continues through this seed money. We hope that your successor has the same type of skill and leadership and conviction and commitment to life."

Keener said the center has presented itself as "a group of mamas, of encouragement, of cheerleaders, accountability, love and support. So we send you off with our best wishes, with regret but with a whole lot of support to you and to Mark Towns."

Towns thanked the church representatives and described them "old friends who love the girls like we love them."

The pregnancy care center, which serves five counties, provides services including:

• Free and confidential pregnancy tests

• Pregnancy care education

• Free prenatal vitamins

• Physician referrals and community service referrals

• Medicaid application assistance

• Parenting classes

• Learn to Earn Program and Baby Needs Store

• Free diapers, formula and other baby needs

• Sexual health and disease information and education

• Sexual integrity conversations for teens, parents and groups

• Life plan development for parents and caregivers

• Adoption agency referrals

• The center is also able to help with grief and loss counsel to women who have experienced miscarriage or abortion, Towns said earlier.