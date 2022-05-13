Early voting in May 24 runoff begins Monday

Early voting in the May 24 runoff election for the Brown County Republican Party primaries will begin Monday, May 16 and continue through Friday, May 20.

Early voting will be held at the Brown County Elections Office.

Hours are:

• Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Runoff candidates are:

• Brown County judge — incumbent Paul Lilly and challenger Shane Britton.

• Justice of the peace Precinct 4 — incumbent Ted Perez and challenger Harold “H.Q.” Thomas.

• County commissioner Precinct 2 — Joel Kelton and challenger Jeff Hoskinson