Sets used in movie filmed in Brownwood are for sale

Three movie sets used for the portion of a faith-based movie that was filmed in Brownwood are for sale.

That's the word from Dan Nuckols, executive producer and director of the movie "More Than Conquerors," set in the 1600s. The footage filmed on the three movie sets — an admiral's cabin from a 17th-century English sailing ship, the ship's deck and its cargo hold — will comprise about 10 minutes of the movie, Nuckols said. The sets are located in a Brownwood warehouse, where they'd been shipped in.

Filming in Brownwood wrapped up on April 15, and will resume later in the Tidewater, Virginia area, Nuckols said.

A Craigslist add describes "three world-class movie sets designed of ships from the 1600’s. These incredible stage sets have a lot of value in lumber and in the artistic design" and include 41-foot beams. "Purchase for your movie, museum, store, event center, home, kitchen or den remodel," the add states.

The buyer will need to remove the sets by movie June 15, the add states.

Nuckols said he is asking $350,000 but is willing to negotiate. He can be contacted at 612-203-3405 or at NicolFilmsforChrist@gmail.com

Speaking of the footage shot in Brownwood, Nuckols said, “we really got what we needed and some of the footage is just really incredible. It went above and beyond what I had anticipated. I'm very pleased with what I got there. That warehouse and all the local help was just a huge blessing.”

Nuckols said earlier the movie is based on Romans 8 from the Bible and explores "theology of suffering – why do bad things happen, how we can become more than conquerors through Christ," Nuckols said earlier.