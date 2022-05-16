Camp Bowie Aquatic Center to open May 31

Brownwood Bulletin

On Tuesday May 31, the Aquatic Center will be opening for the summer. We will only have

afternoon sessions until further notice.

Sunday - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Mondays - CLOSED

Tuesdays - 2:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday - 2:15 pm to 5:45 pm

Thursdays - 2:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Friday - 2:15 pm to 5:45 pm

Saturday - 2:15 pm to 5:45pm

Admission Fees

$2.00 ages 17 & under

$4.00 ages 18 & up

$1.75 Senior Citizens

Pool Punch cards are available (12 visits for the cost of 10 visits)

Rental of Pool Pavilion available at Admission Window after two hours of opening.

Lap Swimming — to be announced

If you have any questions, call the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center at 325-646-8388.