Camp Bowie Aquatic Center to open May 31
Brownwood Bulletin
On Tuesday May 31, the Aquatic Center will be opening for the summer. We will only have
afternoon sessions until further notice.
Sunday - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Mondays - CLOSED
Tuesdays - 2:15 pm to 8:00 pm
Wednesday - 2:15 pm to 5:45 pm
Thursdays - 2:15 pm to 8:00 pm
Friday - 2:15 pm to 5:45 pm
Saturday - 2:15 pm to 5:45pm
Admission Fees
$2.00 ages 17 & under
$4.00 ages 18 & up
$1.75 Senior Citizens
Pool Punch cards are available (12 visits for the cost of 10 visits)
Rental of Pool Pavilion available at Admission Window after two hours of opening.
Lap Swimming — to be announced
If you have any questions, call the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center at 325-646-8388.