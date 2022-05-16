Candidates to speak at Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club meeting

Special to the Bulletin

Local candidates on the May 24 runoff ballot will speak at the Thursday, May 19 meeting of the Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club.

Candidates who will be speaking are:

• Brown County judge — incumbent Paul Lilly and challenger Shane Britton.

County commissioner Precinct 2 — incumbent Joel Kelton and challenger Jeff Hoskinson.

• Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 — incumbent Teodoro (Ted) Perez and challenger Harold Q (H.Q.) Thomas.

The Pecan Valley Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday May 19th 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club.

Each candidate will have eight minutes to talk about the office he currently holds or is running for and how he is the best candidate for that position in serving the people of Brown County.

Due to time constrictions, there will be no questions allowed. After the meeting, the candidates will be available to visit with individuals that have any questions.

The country club will be offering its $15 buffet

RSVP to 325-998-3880 by 3 p.m. Wednesday May 18, so enough food will be prepared.

The Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club stated: because we believe this runoff election is extremely important, and everyone possible should have a last opportunity to listen to the candidates before going to the polls, we plan on live videoing the event on our Facebook page, Pecan Valley Republican Women. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068876734282

We urge everyone to go the polls and show your support for the candidate of your choice.

Early voting runs from May 16-20. At the Elections Office. All Polls will be open from 7-7 on election day Tuesday May 24th

Who can vote in Texas primary runoff election? Any registered voter may cast a ballot in the runoffs, however, voters who voted in either the Democratic or Republican primary may only vote in the same party’s runoff. But voters who sat out the March 1, 2022 primaries may vote in either one of the parties’ runoffs.

Also on the ballot are the statewide races for

Texas Attorney General — Ken Paxton and George P. Bush

Land commissioner — Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley

Railroad commissioner — Wayne Christian and Sara Stogner