Salvation Army Service Center reopens in Brownwood

Giving a lunchtime devotion Monday at the Salvation Army Service Center in Brownwood, Donna Crenshaw told a story of a man who lived on a ranch with two sons. The younger, impulsive son wanted his portion of the inheritance immediately. Crenshaw's story was a twist on the biblical story of the prodigal son.

Crenshaw's husband, Kelly, is the new director of the service center, which had a grand re-opening Monday after being closed since Match 18 for repairs and reorganization. Kelly Crenshaw is the pastor of New Beginnings Church in Brownwood.

“It was necessary for us to take a step-back and assess the best way forward,” Sharlynda Bedford, The Salvation Army’s service extension representative, said earlier. “We also needed to make repairs after pipes burst and the roof and some kitchen equipment was damaged during the winter storm earlier this year."

The service center is offering free lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is hoped that the center will begin offering lunches Monday through Friday after a month or so, Crenshaw said.

"We've been working now for a good while getting it all ready," Crenshaw said. (Monday was) the relaunch, grand re-opening. It's taken a lot of work. The building had had some water damage from a leak and when you let a building set, even for a couple of months, it goes down a little bit. So it took a of work getting it all back together.

"Volunteers have been super. Big shout-out to Sheri Wells and the Wells Team, Keller Williams (Realty). They came in here last week and just knocked it out of the park. Volunteers are the backbone of the Salvation Army."

Crenshaw said he, too, is a volunteer as the director.

Mayor Stephen Haynes, who attended the re-opening, said, "it's great to have the facility reopen. Kelly Crenshaw is now the director. He's had a long commitment to the needy in Brownwood and I think it's a great partnership between their church and the Salvation Army."

Earlier, Bedford said she'd contacted Crenshaw who "readily accepted the challenge to help reopen the Service Center as acting center manager."

Crenshaw quickly established a working Advisory Council. "With this council leading the charge, we look forward to enhancing current services, and introducing new programs, to better serve the community," Bedford said.

In her devotion Monday, Donna Crenshaw told listeners that "God loves you as much as he loves anybody and that's never going to change. We're never going to do something that makes God say 'I don't think I love you.' People will reject us but God never does that. He's not man and he loves you and he knows exactly where you are today, he knows exactly what you need and he has exactly what you need. I speak from experience."