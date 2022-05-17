Police: Woman arrested in connection with stolen work truck

Brownwood police released details about an arrest late Monday night in connection with a stolen work truck.

At 10:20 p.m. Monday, officer Steven Dekeratry was dispatched to the intersection of Third and Ave X regarding a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers met with the caller who explained that he was on his front porch this evening when he recognized a work pickup belonging to him, drive past his residence. He called fellow employees who reviewed the business security cameras and discovered that the work pickup was not parked at the business as it should be. The security videos also captured the suspect entering the pickup and driving off.

The complainant got into his personal vehicle and began searching the area for the pickup and phoned the police. He located the pickup a short time later.

While officers were speaking with the complainant, the described suspect, was located a few blocks away walking on Indian Creek Dr and 2nd St. The female attempted to flee the scene but was located in an alleyway nearby and identified as 30-year-old Tabitha Jean Belveal of Brownwood.

Belveal was identified as the suspect in the security video and arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illegal substances in her purse. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1.