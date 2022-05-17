'Red letter day' for Newbury family

Brownwood Bulletin

Dear Editor:

Thursday, May 5, 2022, was a red letter day for our family. The dedication of the Newbury Family Welcome Center at Howard Payne University was a great honor for all of us. We are humbled and grateful to the HPU Board of Trustees, Administration, Faculty and Staff. It was a great pleasure to visit with so many friends during the dedication program.

We salute Dr. Cory Hines and his excellent team for the great strides made since his administration began, and we also extend deepest thanks to HPU’s first lady, Melinda Hines, who also is rendering great service to the university. The couple is indeed tireless, and their all-out efforts to advance HPU are exemplary. Indeed, its finest years are ahead.

The Welcome Center is both beautiful and functional, and we tip our hat to Waldrop Construction Company, to lead architect David Lee and others who made this facility possible. That is has opened “paid in full” is a great accomplishment, and tells me that support for HPU is growing at a strong rate. We cannot imagine a nicer “front door” to Howard Payne, or a better way for the university to manifest cooperation with persons and entities throughout the area who likewise will find the facility useful.

Brenda joins me in “saying thanks,” and in expressing thanksgiving for the happy years we were privileged to serve there. We rejoice at HPU’s remarkable progress, and cannot imagine anyone else matching the leadership Dr. Hines is providing.

Sincerely,

Don Newbury, HPUchancellor