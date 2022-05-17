Visit Early announces 'Tribute to Summer' concert series

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Visit Early announced a “Tribute to Summer” concert series featuring tribute bands on the fourth Saturdays of June, July and August at the Early City Park.

Each concert will benefit a local non-profit.

• Surfs Up, a tribute to the Beach Boys will headline the first series with Lost Shaker, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett on June 25. The Ark will be the benefactor of this concert. Concert tickets go on sale June 1.

• The second concert in the series, on will July 23, will feature High N Fidelity, a tribute to Reo Speedwagon along with Seger System, a tribute to Bob Seger. The Child Welfare Board of Brown County will be the benefactor of this concert. Concert tickets go on sale July 1.

• The final concert in the series will be on August 27 with Poison Cherry, a tribute to Guns N Roses. Bangs Masonic Lodge and Brownwood Eastern Star will be the benefactor of this concert. Concert tickets go on sale August 1.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for all three concerts with shows starting at 8 p.m. All concerts will be at the Early City Park 199 Oak Street in Early, and food trucks will be onsite.

For further information and ticket information visit www.visitearlytexas.com or call 325-649-9300.