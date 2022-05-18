Biker dad, other motorcyclists will make disabled man's dream a reality

BANGS -- You might think 36-year-old Kevin Worthy has no chance of fulfilling a longtime dream of riding a motorcycle — and leading his own biker group.

Worthy, a resident of the Bangs Nursing Home, has spina bifida and other serious medical conditions, and is paralyzed from the armpits down, his father, Rob, explained.

But thanks to Rob Worthy — a motorcyclist who lives in Belton — and a large number of others who've stepped up, Kevin is going to get his wish. More than 100 riders are expected in Bangs Saturday, where Kevin will be sworn in as honorary president of an honorary motorcycle group called Brothers In Arms. All of the riders who are present will be honorary members of Kevin's group, and he'll be presented with a motorcycle vest that is covered with patches from biker clubs.

Then, Kevin will be placed into a motorcycle sidecar, and the group will ride to Underwood's Cafeteria for lunch, Rob Worthy said.

Kevin is "pretty, pretty pumped about this," Worthy said in a phone interview. "He's aware we're coming up there."

An initial group of riders will leave from Harker Heights around 9 a.m. Saturday, and they'll be joined by other riders along the route to Brown County. Worthy anticipates that they'll be outside Bangs High School around 12:30 p.m. Kevin will be transported to the high school in a nursing home vehicle, Worthy said.

Worthy said he's from Brownwood, and his son, who has been in a wheelchair his entire life, wasn't expected to live past 14. "He's obviously doubled that," Worthy said.

“I asked him what he wanted, and for years he’s been saying 'I want my own motorcycle group. And every time I call him he’s always said 'I’m trying to create my own motorcycle group.' So I had this bright idea —let’s just create a motorcycle group, make him president. I put the word out and all of my friends kind of jumped on board. I’ve been collecting patches and I probably have 200 patches here. I’m going to sew as many as I can on his vest and take it up to him. He even picked out his own road name, which is Hammer."

In an interview with KXYL Radio, Worthy said riders from Brownwood and other individuals are making Saturday's ride possible.

"Brownwood has really stepped up," Worthy told the station. "That little town has a beautiful heart. This event will stick with every person there the rest of their lives. Feel good moment? This is a one-in-a-million."