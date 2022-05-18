Repeat offender sentenced to 30 years in prison after drug conviction

A woman was convicted Tuesday in 35th Judicial District Court and sentenced to 30 years in prison, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported.

Joanna Ellen Hopkins, AKA Jeanna Hopkins, was sentenced as a repeat offender.

According to a press release from Murray's office:

Hopkins was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone following a trial before Judge Mike Smith that began Monday. Assistant District Attorney Skyler Schoolfield presented evidence that Hopkins possessed 4.86 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 40 pills of Alprazolam and marijuana with the intent to deliver with 1,000 feet of Gladys Seward Park, which is a drug free zone.

The state further presented evidence through Brownwood police detectives Ray Slayton and Aaron Taylor that Hopkins was part of a large methamphetamine distribution ring in Brownwood, where she was one of the top three dealers. Slayton and Taylor, along with Brownwood office Roberto Rodriguez, Early reserve officer Brandon McMillian, Herman Carrel with the DPS Crime Lab and Gary Hurtado of the City of Brownwood testified.

Hopkins was sentenced as a repeat offender based on her prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance — drug free zone in Brown County. Because Hopkins had a prior conviction with a drug free zone finding, Hopkins will not be eligible for probation until she has served at least 15 years of her sentence.