Good nutrition: Whole grains

Brownwood Bulletin

Grains provide our bodies with many nutrients, including dietary fiber, folate, and several B vitamins. Grains also provide us with needed minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and selenium.

There are two subgroups of grains: whole grains and refined grains.

Whole grain foods are the healthier choice because they provide more fiber due to their use of the entire grain kernel—the bran, germ, and endosperm.

Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. Refined grains have a finer texture and a longer shelf-life, but the dietary fiber, iron, and many B-vitamins have been removed. Most refined grains are enriched, meaning certain B-vitamins and iron are added back after processing, but fiber is not added back to enriched grains.

The amount of grains a person needs to eat daily depends on several factors, including age, gender, and level of physical activity. The USDA recommends that half of all the grains eaten should be whole grains. Examples of whole grains include whole wheat flour, bulgur (cracked wheat), oatmeal, whole cornmeal, and brown rice.

Whole vs. Multi-Grain

Many people assume that the terms multi-grain and whole grain are interchangeable. They are not.

Multi-grain simply means that there is more than one grain product found in the food, but it does not mean that the grains found in the multi-grain food are whole grains. The same principle holds for food products marketed as “seven-grain.”

Be sure to read the food label carefully when choosing grain products. Look for products that list a whole grain first. Also, check the fiber value. Look for products with at least 10% Daily Value.

Monthly Recipe: Banana Berry Muffins

Makes: 12 servings

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

4 tablespoons applesauce

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup quick cooking oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup blueberries or strawberries (fresh or frozen)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium-size bowl, combine applesauce, sugar, egg, banana, and water. Mix well.

In a large bowl, mix flours, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Add the applesauce mixture to the bowl with the dry ingredients; mix just until batter is moist.

Gently add berries into the mixture.

Fill each muffin cup about ¾ full of batter.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until lightly brown.

Cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.