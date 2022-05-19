HPU to offer half-price undergraduate tuition for summer sessions

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University has announced a 50% discount for undergraduate tuition for the summer 2022 academic sessions. The discount is available to students who enroll for at least three credit hours in person or online.

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, encourages all interested students to take advantage of the classes offered by the university this summer.

“The schedule and reduced costs make this a great option for students who want to take courses during the summer,” said Dr. Hines. “Students from our area who may be home from college elsewhere might need to take some undergraduate classes, and HPU is making a wide range of classes available.”

This is the third year HPU has offered this seasonal discount as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to help keep costs affordable.

HPU’s summer sessions begin on June 1. The schedule of classes is available on the HPU website at www.hputx.edu/classes. Any related lab fees will remain at regular pricing.

Applications are also being accepted for HPU’s fall 2022 semester, which begins on August 22. For more information about HPU, its programs and the wide range of financial aid options, visit www.hputx.edu.