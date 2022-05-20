Brown County Historical Scrapbook: Brownwood saloons, Part 2

Brownwood Bulletin

E.E. Kirkpatrick worked as a newspaper reporter for the area around the courthouse where there were a number of saloons, and a lot of crime. He recalled events in the April Brownwood Banner that he had reported on in the past.

The Two Cooks restaurant was located in the 100 block of East Broadway (now N. Fisk), where Marshall’s Chili Parlor was for many years. It was operated by Harryman and Dulaney. It was the scene of many boisterous fights.

One day, the police received a disturbance call at the restaurant. A lawman named Jess Perry and the reporter rushed to the scene. The owners knew the lawman was on the way. The owners bolted the door. Perry knocked on the door, and they refused to open it.

He said he would break the door down, and that he was coming in. The two cooks said they would start shooting if he broke the door down. Perry told the reporter to get out of the line of fire. He rushed across the street, and got behind an electric light pole. He was rather slender then, but the pole did not protect all of his body. It was all happening so fast that he could not see anything that he could do about it. Perry kicked the door open with gun in hand, and ordered Harryman and Dulaney to come out with their hands above their heads. They came out ahead of him with their hands raised.

Another time, someone at the Two Cooks Restaurant took two crates of eggs onto the roof, and threw them down at a crowd below during a parade to protests all the crime in the saloon area. I. J. Rice, a prominent attorney and many others demanded that something be done.

A fire alarm sounded one night about 10:00. Kirkpatrick was a volunteer fireman, besides a reporter. He rushed to the scene. It was a house in an area known as buzzards roost that was near the downtown saloon area that was called battle row. It was on fire. The house was nearly burned to the ground when the fireman arrived. An old man named Sharp was standing outside and jabbering in an incoherent voice. They dragged a charred body of a boy from the ruins. His scull was crushed.

The old man’s actions created suspicion. The reporter called District Attorney Walter U. Early, and he hurried to the scene. They took the old man to the courthouse and questioned him for three hours. He gave three different versions of what happened. He was placed in jail, and he gave very little information.

Kirkpatrick visited him nearly every day for more than three months. The prisoner became friendly with the reporter, who brought him cigars, candy, and newspapers. The prisoner asked for a Bible. The reporter told him most of the people in town thought he was guilty of killing the child, and that a confession should help him with a lighter sentence. He promised, if he ever gave a statement, he would give it to the reporter first. He sent for the reporter one day, and gave him the full story that he had killed the child and set the fire to cover it up. The story was printed in the paper in big headlines. It was the reporter’s first big scoop in a big crime.

Many years later, in another place, Kirkpatrick gave William Voight Jr., a reporter with the associated press, a big scoop by giving him in detail beforehand what testimony he was going to give when he appeared on the witness stand in the famous Urshel kidnapping case. The story described the reporter’s contacts with and instructions from the kidnappers for the delivery of the $200,000 ransom money, and his plan to identify Machine Gun Kelly in the courtroom as the man to whom he gave the money in Kansas City Missouri.

Voight promised Kirkpatrick that he would hold the information private, until Kirkpatrick testified on the witness stand in the trial. Later Voight was the national editor of the Outdoor America magazine.

Articles in the newspaper about crime and violence in the saloon area eventually got enough sentiment for voters to prohibit the sale of alcohol. There were several elections changing the sale of liquor back and forth.

For more information see, a new exhibit at the Brown County Museum of History about Bootleggers, Moonshine and the Mob.

