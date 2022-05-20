Brownwood celebrated itself Friday evening as a large crowd turned out for the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Chamber Banquet, held at the Depot and Margaret & Stuart Coleman Plaza.

The evening started inside the Depot with a "networking hour" and entertainment from the Flying Ivories dueling pianos. The dinner, catered by Diamond R Cafe, was served outside on the plaza lawn, where a large number of tables and chairs were set up, followed by the presenting of awards to individuals, businesses and organizations.

"I think it turned out rather nice, having catfish on the lawn," emcee Wesley Fletcher said.

Kandice Harris, the chamber's executive director, declared, "I think this is community."

Awards

Groner Pitts Lifetime Service Award — Jessie Hamilton, who was unable to attend. The presentation stated: "The Groner Pitts Lifetime Service Award is our Citizen of the Year award. It is the highest honor in recognition of long-term community service. The winner this year has pioneered the revitalization of Downtown Brownwood and had longevity in the retail industry. She is strong willed, in a good way, and has an eye for perfection.

Man of the Year — Draco Miller. The presentation stated: "This man has made major improvements to our community over the years. From pioneering new improvements to Cecil Holman Park, to Keeping The Martin Luther King Jr. dream alive by organizing annual celebrations on MLK Day. This man has been an inspiration and I am happy to call him friend."

Woman of the Year — VikkiFirth. The presentation stated: "The 2022 Women of the Year has served on a number of fundraising committees including Buckmasters for the Past 10 years, Early Showcase, The Boys and Girls Barn Dance, Canines, Cats and Cabernet, and all of the Brownwood Chamber Annual Events. And as her loving husband stated, 'she gives every spare minute of the day to help someone else.'"

Ambassador of the Year — Jeanice Padilla. Ambassadors are required to attend chamber event throughout the year and receive “point’ for their participation. She has the highest number of “points” because she always steps up to help at all Chamber functions such as the Business Expo, the Annual Banquet, Corks & Caps, Christmas Under the Stars, Professional Women’s Summit, monthly luncheons and countless ribbon cuttings.

Stuart Coleman Good Neighbor Award — Each of these recipients is being publicly commended for their community service. Each is an unsung hero in our community who volunteers his or her time and talents to make Brownwood an outstanding place to live through service, community, charitable, church or other organizations.

The first good neighbor award is to Martha Faetche, who was unable to attend. She is passionate about history and preservation. Several years ago, the downtown building at 113 E. Baker was scheduled to be demolished. Martha stood in front of the bulldozer in protest and saved it. The venue and event space, The Vault is there today. She is a cheerleader for Brownwood and very knowledgeable about the city’s history.

The second good neighbor award is to Mica Allood. She has worked with traumatized children and families since 1992. She currently works at River Crest Hospital in San Angelo which is an inpatient/outpatient psychiatric facility for adults and children, and a chemical dependency rehab for adults.

The third good neighbor award is to Jonathan Harvey. He has a selfless spirit and takes great pride in helping. He has a Bachelor’s in Psychology and Theater as well as a Masters in Psychology. He is the Assistant Chief of Behavioral Health at Center for Life Resources.

Volunteer of the Year — Lisa Caldwell. Her selflessness spans from serving on The Ark Board, Brown County Child Welfare Board, Young Professionals of Brown County, and as an Ambassador for the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce. She was the best little Santa Helper for Christmas Under the Stars and was the cutest Scarecrow for the Trick or Treat trail. She gives her all to everything she does.

Small Business of the Year — The Hen House, a family-owned boutique in downtown Brownwood. The staff works hard to provide a fun environment for their shoppers both online and in the store. They carry handmade jewelry and serve up western style with gypsy flair. Or as they like to say “Where Dolly Parton meets Stevie Nicks…”

Medium Business of the Year — Teddy's Brewhaus. This year’s medium business of the year has a large footprint in Brownwood. The historical preservation of the building and gigantic murals create a charming space to have a date night, cast parties, listen to live music, host a baby shower, or even host a prom as was done recently. Their vision resembles that of their namesake, “Hard Work and Toil in what you choose to do is worth the sacrifices”

Large Business of the Year — United Supermarkets, which keeps us stocked up and supplied all year long. Their attention to detail and quality customer service provides an excellent shopping experience as well as a great training ground for the future. Their Business Family operates five distinct retail banners that share a single mission: deliver ultimate service, display superior performance and make a positive impact every single day.

Agricultural business of the year — Sliger's Hometown Market. This is the first time to give this award and it is going to a very deserving business. This business has been present in Brown County for generations. The mixture of fresh produce, local commodities and thriving plants make this business an icon.

Professional of the Year — Marshal McIntosh, a devoted public servant who is passionate about community success. He is a champion for progress and has been instrumental in Brownwood’s recent revitalization. He has served the City of Brownwood since 2014, beginning as a Marketing and Special Projects Intern with the Brownwood Municipal Development District. He was later appointed to the position of Assistant Director of Economic Development and Public Information Officer in 2016. He was promoted to the position of Deputy City Manager in 2021.

Community Partner Award — AccelHealth. This company believes that keeping “community” in the Community Health Center is just as important as providing outstanding medical, dental, and behavioral health services. They are an active community leader in local schools, at the chamber, and churches. They support clubs and nonprofits locally and within their 5 county reach.